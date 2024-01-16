Open Menu

Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Following were the bullion rates in the Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.188856/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.173118/10 grams

Silver -Tezabi Rs. 2255/10 grams

