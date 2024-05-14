Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.204886/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.187813/10 grams

Silver -Tezabi ......

APP/nsm