Open Menu

Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.204886/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.187813/10 grams

Silver -Tezabi ......

APP/nsm

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bullion Hyderabad Gold Market

Recent Stories

First badge completes driving course at police dri ..

First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO

2 minutes ago
 PM reiterates desire to work with all political fo ..

PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..

2 minutes ago
 D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Att ..

D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors

2 minutes ago
 Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in ..

Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP

2 minutes ago
 Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from d ..

Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas

2 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional office ..

Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..

6 minutes ago
 Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hun ..

Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..

6 minutes ago
 10 injured in different incidents

10 injured in different incidents

6 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

6 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, ..

Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for gar ..

18 minutes ago
 LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur ..

LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business