LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Following are bullion rates

received from markets here on Wednesday:

BULLION (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD TEZABI-24 CT---- 73731.00

GOLD 22 CT------------- 67586.00

GOLD 21 CT------------- 64514.00

It may noted that these rates were received at 2:30pm.