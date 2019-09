(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the bullion rates received from markets here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Following are the bullion

rates received from markets here on Saturday.

BULLION (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD TEZABI-24 CT---- 73700.00

GOLD 22 CT------------- 67400.00

SILVER TEZABI------------ 917.00

SILVER THOBI------------- 838.00