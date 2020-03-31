UrduPoint.com
Bullish Trend Continues As Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 1208.24 Points To Close At 29,231 Points

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:27 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 29,231.63 points as compared to 28,023.39 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1208.24 points (4.31 %).

A total of 221,865,742 shares were traded compared to the trade 159,469,826 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 7.356 billion as compared to Rs 4.225 billion during last trading day.

As many as 353 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Tuesday, out of which 288 recorded gain and 56 sustained losses whereas the share price of 09 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 25,779,000 shares and price per share of Rs 11.65, Maple Leaf with a volume of 19,029,500 and price per share of Rs 20.72 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 16,823,500 and price per share of Rs 2.83.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs 487 per share, closing at Rs 6987 while Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs 99 per share, closing at Rs 2049.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs 61.49 per share, closing at Rs 758.50 whereas prices of Sapphire Fiber decreased by Rs 46 per share closing at Rs 574.

