Bullish trend dominates PSX throughout week, index up by 838.87 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The bullish trend dominated the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) throughout the week ending on Friday, October 10, while its index collectively witnessed increase of 838.87 points since the beginning of the trade on Monday.

The psx index with bullish trend on Monday, had reached at 33636.82 points after some ups-and-downs throughout the week and closed at 34475.69 points, showing an increase of 2.49 percent, according to data of PSX.

According to details, on Monday, PSX noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 603.50 points (1.83 percent) to close at 33,636.82 points. A total of 392,157,620 shares were traded whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 10.113 billion.

Out of 422 companies, share prices of 321 companies recorded increase, 84 companies registered decrease whereas 17 companies remained stable in today's trading.

However, on Tuesday, it witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 160.20 points (0.48 percent) to close at 33,476.62 points. During the day, a total of 243,025,330 shares were traded with value of Rs 8.907 billion.

Out of 388 companies, the share prices of 130 companies recorded increase, 243 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The trend on Wednesday again turned bullish and index gained 47.12 points (0.14%) to close at 33523.74 points. A total of 237,676,960 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.4 billion.

Out of 379 companies, the share prices of 202 companies recorded increase, 152 companies registered decrease whereas 25 companies remained stable in today's trading.

It continued bullish trends on Thursday, the KSE 100 index gained 503.96 points (1.50 percent) to close at 34,027.70 points. A total of 261,561,220 shares were traded with value of Rs 8.4 billion.

Out of 400 companies, the share prices of 247 companies recorded increase, 132 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable in today's trading.

On the last day of trading on Friday, it continued bullish trend and KSE-100 index went up by 447.99 points (1.32 percent) to close at 34,475.69 points. A total of 287,100,690 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 10.566 billion.

Out of 403 companies, share prices of 238 companies recorded increase, 149 companies registered decrease whereas 16 companies remained stable in today's trading.

