Bullish trend prevails as PSX gains 596 points to close at 41,665 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday continued with bullish trend and gained 596.45 points with positive change of 1.45 percent, closing at 41,665 points against 41,068 points on the last working day.

A total 489,632,747 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 388,554,544 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.484 billion against Rs14.061 billion previous day.

As many as 393 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 281 of them recorded gain and 84 sustained losses whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods with a volume of 67,865,000 shares and price per share of Rs25.66, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 37,162,000 and price per share of Rs66.72 and Hum Network with a volume of 32,574,500 and price per share of Rs6.15.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs1600 whereas Packages Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs38.44 per share, closing at Rs551.14.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.89.99 per share, closing at Rs.6500 whereas Indus DyeingXD shares decreased by Rs.33.88 per share closing at Rs500.01.