Bulls Continue To Rule, PSX Gains 362 Points To Close At 42,027 Points

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Bulls continue to rule, PSX gains 362 points to close at 42,027 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday continued with bullish trend and gained 362.11 points with positive change of 0.87 percent, closing at 42,027 points against 41,665 points on the last working day.

A total 476,871,692 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 489,632,747 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.206 billion against Rs19.484 billion previous day.

As many as 403 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 242 of them recorded gain and 125 sustained losses whereas the share price of 36 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 39,756,000 shares and price per share of Rs27.47, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 38,584,000 and price per share of Rs67.40 and Pak Refinery with a volume of 34,602,000 and price per share of Rs19.41.

Millat Tractors recorded maximum increase of Rs78.34 per share, closing at Rs1122.99 whereas Indus Motor Co was runner up with the increase of Rs74.18 per share, closing at Rs1218.48.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.84.58 per share, closing at Rs.1053 whereas Premium Tex shares decreased by Rs.17 per share closing at Rs218.

