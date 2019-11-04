UrduPoint.com
Bulls Dominate As Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 899 Points To Close At 35,277 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:23 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted a considerable bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,277.46 points as compared to 34,377.61 points on the last trading day, with positive change of 899.85 points (2.62%)

A total of 207,782,700 shares were traded compared to the trade of 157,118,951 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.480 billion compared to Rs 6.463 billion during last trading day.

A total of 207,782,700 shares were traded compared to the trade of 157,118,951 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.480 billion compared to Rs 6.463 billion during last trading day.

In total 370 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market Friday, out of which 278 witnessed gains and 80 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Fauji Cement with a volume of 11,182,000 shares and price per share of Rs 15.74, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 9,404,000 and price per share of Rs 32.69 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 8,781,500 and price per share of Rs 10.07.

Mari Petroleum recorded the maximum increase of Rs 39.44 per share, closing at Rs 1166.62 whereas Siemens Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs 35 per share, closing at Rs 735.

Island Textile recorded maximum decrease of Rs 91.73 per share, closing atRs 1743.06 whereas Sapphire Tex XD decreases Rs 25.40 per share closing atRs 875.75.

