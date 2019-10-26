UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulls Prevail Over Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Throughout Week

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:24 PM

Bulls prevail over Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) throughout week

The bullish trend dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) throughout the week ending on Friday, October 25, while its index collectively witnessed increase of 572.73 points since the beginning of the trade on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The bullish trend dominated the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) throughout the week ending on Friday, October 25, while its index collectively witnessed increase of 572.73 points since the beginning of the trade on Monday.

The KSE-100 index touched the figure of 33657.46 points on Friday after passing through mixed trends throughout the week that had closed at the index position of 33084.73 points on Monday, the beginning of the trade activity.

Collectively, there had been increase of 1.73 percent increase in the KSE-100 index activity during the week under review.

According to details, the psx on Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 785.42 points (2.32 percent) to close at 33084.73 points. A total of 130,285,140 shares were traded with value of Rs4.956 billion.

Out of 351 companies, share prices of 25 companies recorded increase,313 companies registered decrease whereas 13 companies remained stable in today's trading.

On Tuesday, the stock market bounced back and noted bullish trend as the index went up by 114.23 points (0.35 percent) to close at 33198.96 points. A total of 83,612,250 shares were traded valuing Rs3.188 billion.

Out of 344 companies, the share prices of 188 companies recorded increase,135 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The market continued with bullish trend on Wednesday as KSE 100 index went up by 240.73 points (0.

73 percent) to close at 33439.69 points. A total of 116,944,630 shares were traded whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs3.590 billion.

Out of 351 companies, the share prices of 205 companies recorded increase,132 companies registered decrease whereas 14 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The market continued to witness bullish trend on Thursday as KSE 100 index went up by 322.79 points (0.97 percent) to close at 33,762.48 points. A total of 121,325,410 shares were traded compared to the trade of 116,944,630 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.978 billion compared to Rs 3.590 billion during last trading day.

Out of 353 companies, the share prices of 214 companies recorded increase,115 companies registered decrease whereas 24 companies remained stable in today's trading.

However, on Friday, the market against switched to bearish trend and the index went down by 105.02 points (0.31 percent) to close at 33,657.46 points. A total of 170,857,654 shares were traded with value of Rs 4,016 billion.

Out of 357 companies, share prices of 146 companies recorded increase,180 companies registered decrease whereas 31 companies remained stable in today's trading.

Collectively, throughout the week, there had been an increase of 572.73 (1.73 percent) as the index went up from 33084.73 points on the beginning of the trade to 33657.46 points at the close of week long trade activities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange October Market From Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM, Punjab CM, NAB chairman need to submit affidav ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh Government is committed to increase the Wome ..

13 minutes ago

Pak army killed 60 soldiers of Indian army

25 minutes ago

Mostly sunny forecast for Karachi on Sunday

2 minutes ago

Axle load implementation deferred for one year to ..

2 minutes ago

MBZUAI sees over 3,000 applicants in one week

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.