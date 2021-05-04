UrduPoint.com
Bulls Return As PSX Gains 487 Points, Closes At 44,563 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Bulls return as PSX gains 487 points, closes at 44,563 points

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around Tuesday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 487.39 points, with positive change of 1.11 per cent, closing at 44,563.59 points against 44,076.20 points on the last working day.

A total of 221,502,765 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 238,440,085 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.088 billion against Rs11.317 billion the previous day.

As many as 371 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 242 of them recorded gain and 110 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 33,874,028 shares and price per share of Rs32.06, Telecard Limited with a volume of 26,289,000 and price per share of Rs13.75 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 23,573,000 and price per share of Rs35.98.

Rafhan MaizeXD witnessed maximum increase of Rs69.97 per share, closing at Rs9225 followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd, share prices of which increased by Rs34.65, closing at Rs1055.90.

Nestle PakistanXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs115 per share, closing at Rs5610 whereas Pak TobaccoXD was runner up with the decrease of Rs89.99 per share, closing at Rs1300.

