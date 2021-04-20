UrduPoint.com
Bulls Return, PSX Gains 486 Points To Close At 45,399 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Bulls return, PSX gains 486 points to close at 45,399 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 486.21 points, with positive change of 1.08 per cent, closing at 45,399.78 points against 44,913.57 points on the last working day.

A total of 343,281,979 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 363,097,593 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.206 billion against Rs12.713 billion the previous day.

As many as 402 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 280 of them recorded gain and 102 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Worldcall Telecom with a volume of 57,044,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.69, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 30,641,019 and price per share of Rs30.49 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 24,647,000 and price per share of Rs31.46.

Rafhan Maize XD witnessed maximum increase of Rs568 per share, closing at Rs9818 followed by Island Textile, share prices of which increased by Rs144.60, closing at Rs2074.

Premier Suger recorded maximum decrease of Rs26.90 per share, closing at Rs335.60 whereas Mari Petroleum was runner up with the decrease of Rs 19.95 per share, closing at Rs1595.61.

