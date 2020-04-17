UrduPoint.com
Bulls Rule As PSX Gains 1502 Points To Close At 32,831 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

Bulls rule as PSX gains 1502 points to close at 32,831 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 32,831.83 points as compared to 31,329.46 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1502.37 points (4.8%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 32,831.83 points as compared to 31,329.46 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1502.37 points (4.8%).

In the morning the PSX triggered Market Halt for 60 minutes due to 5 percent increase in KSE-30 index at 10:00 hours during which all equity and equity-based derivative markets remained suspended.

During the day, a total of 302,398,580 shares were traded compared to the trade 119,102,323 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs8.601 billion as compared to Rs4.762 billion during last trading day.

As many as 362 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 319 recorded gain and 31 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 23,239,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2.89, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 21,340,500 shares and price per share of Rs 14.24 and Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 19,618,500 shares and price per share of Rs 8.25.

Indus Motor Co recorded maximum increase of Rs 55.12 per share, closing at Rs 790.12 while Service Ind.LtdXB was runner up with the increase of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs770.

Indus Dyeing XD recorded maximum decrease of Rs 17.47 per share, closing at Rs 531 whereas prices of Pak Tobacco decreased by Rs 10.99 per share closing at Rs1669.

