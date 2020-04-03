UrduPoint.com
Bulls Rule As PSX Gains 839 Points To Close At 31,621 Points

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Bulls rule as PSX gains 839 points to close at 31,621 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31,621.79 points as compared to 30,782.67 points on the last working day with the positive change of 839.12 points (2.73%).

A total of 251,874,893 shares were traded compared to the trade 311,585,875 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 9.262 billion as compared to Rs 10.392 billion during last trading day.

As many as 340 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Friday, out of which 233 recorded gain and 91 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 26,275,500 shares and price per share of Rs 22.65, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 15,857,500`and price per share of Rs 12.78 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 13,853,500 and price per share of Rs7.94.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum increase of Rs 103.95 per share, closing at Rs 1898.95 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs 64.03 per share, closing at Rs 1085.98.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs 200 per share, closing at Rs 6700 whereas prices of Wyeth Pak LtdXD decreased by Rs 44.43 per share closing at Rs 750.50.

More Stories From Business

