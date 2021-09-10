UrduPoint.com

Bulls Rule PSX As Index Gains 573 Points To Close At 47198 Points

Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Bulls rule PSX as index gains 573 points to close at 47198 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 573.17 points, with a positive change of 1.23 per cent, closing at 47,198.29 points against 46,625.12 points on the last working day.

A total of 427,445,421 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 396,430,702 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.175 billion against Rs16.537 billion the previous day.

As many as 528 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 308 of them recorded gain and 203 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Azgard Nine with a volume of 39,673,500 shares and price per share of Rs24.94, Service Fab(R ) with a volume of 33,537,000 and price per share of Rs3.39 and Maple Leaf with volume of 26,966,368 and price per share of Rs39.48.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs1500 per share, closing at Rs21800. Rafhan MaizeXD was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs629, closing at Rs11479.

Gaton Ind. recorded a maximum decrease of Rs18 per share, closing at Rs300 followed by AKD Hospitality, the prices of which declined by Rs15.01 per share, closing at Rs354.99.

