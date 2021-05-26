UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulls Rule PSX For 3rd Consecutive Day, Index Gains 511 Points To Close At 46,812 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Bulls rule PSX for 3rd consecutive day, index gains 511 points to close at 46,812 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 511.65 points, with positive change of 1.11 per cent, closing at 46,812.31 points against 46,300.66 points on the last working day.

A total of 1,563,360,922 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 677,381,398 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs28.338 billion against Rs23.505 billion the previous day.

As many as 423 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 284 of them recorded gain and 125 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 707,728,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.28, Hum Network with a volume of 112,493,500 and price per share of Rs6.81 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 45,126,446 and price per share of Rs43.68.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed maximum increase of Rs927.04 per share, closing at Rs16599 Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs138.26, closing at Rs1981.84.

Island Textile recorded maximum decrease of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs9350 followed by Mehmood Textile, the share prices of which decreased by Rs20 per share, closing at Rs400.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Wyeth Pakistan Limited Hum Network Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PCB announces City Cricket Association trials in P ..

19 minutes ago

Emirates wins record 8th consecutive Best Airline ..

21 minutes ago

SBP move to support neglected sectors commended: M ..

27 minutes ago

US study finds tiny number of vaccine 'breakthroug ..

32 minutes ago

SBP to conduct 2nd phase of sports webinar-online ..

32 minutes ago

Most UK Citizens Unsure About Meaning of 'Culture ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.