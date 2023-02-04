UrduPoint.com

Bullying Experienced By Italian Children Rises 10% In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 08:11 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :There was a 10% increase in bullying experienced by Italian children in 2021, compared to 2020, according to a report.

The research conducted by the MOIGE parental group and the Piepoli Institute examined the use of the web by children.

The report published Thursday revealed victims of bullying rose to 54% in 2021 from 44% in 2020. And victims of cyberbullying increased 8% from 23% to 31%.

Furthermore, the phenomenon of bullying seems to affect boys more than girls in the real and virtual world, it saidThus, 57% of boys have been victims of bullying compared to 50% of girls in real life. The figures were 32% and 29%, respectively, for the virtual world.

Some 22% of minors connected to electronic devices with an internet connection for more than five hours a day and 63% accessed the internet without any parental supervision, said the report.

