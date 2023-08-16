Bumper cotton crop expected in South Punjab: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, has said that bumper cotton crop was expected in South Punjab including Multan division due to effective measures taken by the government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, has said that bumper cotton crop was expected in South Punjab including Multan division due to effective measures taken by the government.

He expressed these views during meeting with the delegation of cotton ginners and seed association who called at his office here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the commissioner assured the solution of the problems of ginners and farmers regarding cotton and seed.

The detailed discussion was made on the policy regarding production and seed supply.

Agriculture department officials, Cotton Growers association members and representatives of the Seed association participated in the meeting.

Mr Khattak said that cotton production was excellent in South Punjab due to effective measures as provincial government was paying focus on standard seed and increasing production.

Aamir Khattak said that the scope of research has been expanded to meet the target of cotton production across the division which yielding positive results.

He said that cotton ginners were given tax exemption last year due to the closure of factories, but now cotton ginners should immediately renew their licenses for current ginning season.