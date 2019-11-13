Bundestag Passes Bill Regulating Application of EU Gas Doctrine to Nord Stream 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The German parliament on Wednesday passed a bill regulating the application of amendments to the EU Gas Directive in Germany, which affect the Nord Stream 2 project

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The German parliament on Wednesday passed a bill regulating the application of amendments to the EU Gas Directive in Germany , which affect the Nord Stream 2 project.

The Bundestag adopted the legislation through a simple majority vote.

The European Commission amended its Gas Directive in April, and the amended document entered into force on May 23. It stipulates that a third-party nation cannot own both the pipeline and gas imported into the EU market unless the conduit was built before May 23, 2019.

However, EU member states have yet to transpose the amendments in their respective legislation. While the amended Directive is unable to halt construction of Nord Stream 2, it is capable of delaying or suspending its operation.