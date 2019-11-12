Bundestag to Discuss Bill Shielding Nord Stream 2 From EU Gas Directive on Nov. 13

(@FahadShabbir)

The German parliament may discuss on November 13 a bill that would allow the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to evade the restrictions imposed by the EU Gas Directive, the press service of the German Social Democratic Party' faction told Sputnik on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The German parliament may discuss on November 13 a bill that would allow the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to evade the restrictions imposed by the EU Gas Directive, the press service of the German Social Democratic Party' faction told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The bill will be considered tentatively on Wednesday," the press service said.

�The European Commission amended its Gas Directive in April, which entered into force on May 23. It stipulates that a third-party nation cannot own both the pipeline and gas imported into the EU market unless the conduit was built before May 23, 2019.

However, EU member states have yet to transpose the amendments in their respective legislation. While the amended Directive is unable to halt construction of Nord Stream 2, it is capable of delaying or suspending its operation. �