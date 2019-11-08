Bundestag to Study Amendments to EU Gas Directive Next Week - Social-Democratic Faction

The Bundestag will consider amendments to the EU Gas Directive next week, the faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) in the German parliament told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Bundestag will consider amendments to the EU Gas Directive next week, the faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) in the German parliament told Sputnik.

"The bill [on amendments to the EU Gas Directive] will be considered next week. There is no exact date yet, it will preliminarily appear at the beginning of the week," the faction's bureau said.