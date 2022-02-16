Buppi briefs authorities about issues of IT sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Wednesday briefed the authorities about the issues being faced by the Information Technology (IT) sector, especially related to freelance workers and IT related remittance.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over a meeting on Digital Policy/E-commerce at Finance Division, said a press release issued here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, Secretary Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Deputy Governor SBP, Members FBR, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Senator apprised that this sector has huge potential but few matters need to be resolved for bringing in the greater efficiency and reaping the maximum benefit from this sector.

Shaukat Tarin ensured that the government was fully supporting as well as undertaking all mandatory measures for boosting the IT sector in the country and providing incentives to boost IT sector exports.

He further extended his full support to resolve the impending issues for the promotion of IT sector.