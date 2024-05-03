Burj Solar install Pakistan´s first distributed generation Wind Power project

Burj Solar and Power Cement Ltd here on Friday signed a contract to install Pakistan's first distributed generation Wind Power project of 9.6 MW. Burj Solar shall develop and finance the 9.6 wind power project at PCL’s premises under the 20 years Build-Own-Operate-Transfer structure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Burj Solar and Power Cement Ltd here on Friday signed a contract to install Pakistan's first distributed generation Wind Power project of 9.6 MW. Burj Solar shall develop and finance the 9.6 wind power project at PCL’s premises under the 20 years Build-Own-Operate-Transfer structure.

Both the organizations have proudly announced the collaboration for the development and financing of 9.6 wind power project, which marks a major milestone in Pakistan's renewable energy sector. This collaboration highlights the collective efforts of Burj and PCL toward fostering private-sector partnerships towards sustainable development in Pakistan. In 2022, Burj had already developed and financed a 7 MW solar power project for PCL under the same BOOT model, which has been successfully operating and dispatching electricity to PCL.

The wind project involves the installation of 2 x 4.8 MW wind turbines at PCL’s premises under the 20 years BOOT structure. The project demonstrates substantial commercial viability as it offers significant savings to PCL’s energy cost, reduce reliance on fossil fuel, thus helping in import substitution for the Country.

The collaboration further aims at reducing approximately 15,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually and generating around ~30 GWh of clean energy on yearly basis. Arif Habib, Chairman, Arif Habib Group, has expressed Power Cement's unwavering dedication to the utilization of renewable energy sources. Our pledge to fostering a cleaner energy ecosystem and promoting sustainability transcends the boundaries of our organization. We firmly believe that through collaborative efforts with Burj, we can collectively mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking on the occasion Saad Zaman, Group CEO, Burj Capital, said that Burj Capital is deeply invested in driving the adoption of leading clean energy technologies and its e-mobility application into Pakistan. We are committed to empowering both businesses and consumers to access and utilize natural resources to fulfill their energy needs. Through the launch of the nation's first Green Modaraba, Burj is creating a vital capital market platform to catalyze growth within the sector.