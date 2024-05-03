Open Menu

Burj Solar Install Pakistan´s First Distributed Generation Wind Power Project

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Burj Solar install Pakistan´s first distributed generation Wind Power project

Burj Solar and Power Cement Ltd here on Friday signed a contract to install Pakistan's first distributed generation Wind Power project of 9.6 MW. Burj Solar shall develop and finance the 9.6 wind power project at PCL’s premises under the 20 years Build-Own-Operate-Transfer structure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Burj Solar and Power Cement Ltd here on Friday signed a contract to install Pakistan's first distributed generation Wind Power project of 9.6 MW. Burj Solar shall develop and finance the 9.6 wind power project at PCL’s premises under the 20 years Build-Own-Operate-Transfer structure.

Both the organizations have proudly announced the collaboration for the development and financing of 9.6 wind power project, which marks a major milestone in Pakistan's renewable energy sector. This collaboration highlights the collective efforts of Burj and PCL toward fostering private-sector partnerships towards sustainable development in Pakistan. In 2022, Burj had already developed and financed a 7 MW solar power project for PCL under the same BOOT model, which has been successfully operating and dispatching electricity to PCL.

The wind project involves the installation of 2 x 4.8 MW wind turbines at PCL’s premises under the 20 years BOOT structure. The project demonstrates substantial commercial viability as it offers significant savings to PCL’s energy cost, reduce reliance on fossil fuel, thus helping in import substitution for the Country.

The collaboration further aims at reducing approximately 15,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually and generating around ~30 GWh of clean energy on yearly basis. Arif Habib, Chairman, Arif Habib Group, has expressed Power Cement's unwavering dedication to the utilization of renewable energy sources. Our pledge to fostering a cleaner energy ecosystem and promoting sustainability transcends the boundaries of our organization. We firmly believe that through collaborative efforts with Burj, we can collectively mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking on the occasion Saad Zaman, Group CEO, Burj Capital, said that Burj Capital is deeply invested in driving the adoption of leading clean energy technologies and its e-mobility application into Pakistan. We are committed to empowering both businesses and consumers to access and utilize natural resources to fulfill their energy needs. Through the launch of the nation's first Green Modaraba, Burj is creating a vital capital market platform to catalyze growth within the sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Electricity Import Same Market Power Cement Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

6 minutes ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

6 minutes ago
 Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

10 minutes ago
 Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking ..

Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate

8 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..

8 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

8 minutes ago
Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arm ..

Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapu ..

8 minutes ago
 Government taking measures to curtail school drop ..

Government taking measures to curtail school drop out ratio: Sardar Shah

8 minutes ago
 KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Progr ..

KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Programme

10 minutes ago
 US campus protests wane after crackdowns

US campus protests wane after crackdowns

10 minutes ago
 Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permi ..

Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permits

10 minutes ago
 Planning minister stresses need for establishing d ..

Planning minister stresses need for establishing digital corridor

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business