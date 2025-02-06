Open Menu

Burki, Shamshad Call On Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday held separate meetings with veteran economists and former caretaker Ministers for Finance Shahid Javed Burki and Ms. Shamshad Akhtar respectively at the Finance Division.

During the meetings, views on country's economic progress and the government’s strategic efforts towards restoring macroeconomic stability and laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth were exchanged, said a news release.

Shahid Javed and Ms. Shamshad Akhtar, both widely respected for their expertise and leadership in financial and economic matters, shared valuable insights and perspectives from their vast experience, providing constructive input to Senator Aurangzeb’s ongoing efforts in economic governance.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lauded the contributions of both the veteran economists in institutional building, economic policy formulation, and economic management in various capacities.

He also highlighted their roles in shaping the direction of country’s financial landscape and their distinguished service at some of the country’s leading financial and academic institutions.

