Burundi Wants To Build NPPs Jointly With Russia, Develop Nuclear Power Industry - Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Burundi Wants to Build NPPs Jointly With Russia, Develop Nuclear Power Industry - Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Burundi wants to develop nuclear power industry and build nuclear power plants (NPPs) with Russia's assistance, Minister of Hydraulics, Energy and Mines Ibrahim Uwizeye told Sputnik.

"We are here in Russia to consider these new ideas.

We would like to have nuclear power industry in our country. This is the reason that prompted us to sign two agreements with Rosatom," Uwizeye said on the sidelines of the ATOMEXPO forum, when asked about the desire to develop further cooperation with Russia in nuclear power industry and NPP construction.

