Bus Overturns In Southern West Bank, 12 People Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

A bus overturned on Saturday morning in the southern West Bank, injuring 12 people, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) A bus overturned on Saturday morning in the southern West Bank, injuring 12 people, local media reported.

The incident occurred when the bus was traveling between the settlements of Carmel and Susiya. The victims sustained moderate and light injuries, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Paramedics, with the assistance of the Israel Defense Forces' medical unit, performed on-site first aid to the injured, the report said.

