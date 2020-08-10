Business activities resume as lockdown ends today

(@fidahassanain)

The restaurants and cinemas will be open today with all protocols to counter Coronavirus according to pre-corona lockdown hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2020) The businesses, markets, shopping malls, cinemas, public parks and parlors would be opened today after end of lockdown here on Monday (today).

The restaurants and cinemas will be open today with all protocols to counter Coronavirus. The businesses will run according to pre-corona lockdown hours.

Tourist destinations all over the country, including the Federal capital, have also reopened under safety measures outlined by the government.

Punjab and Balochistan government lifted the lockdown on Monday, allowing all sectors except marriage halls and educational institutes to operate under safety measures outlined by the government.

In Punjab, 40% of capacity will be allowed in cinemas and all visitors will have to wear masks.

Sindh government has also allowed people to resume activities after five months of strict lockdown. From today, all business and commercial activities will resume in Sindh.

The government has announced to open all educational institutions and marriage halls across the country from September 15.