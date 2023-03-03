Business and Lawyers Communities to work for promoting dignity of judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Friday, said that no society can develop without justice, and it is imperative for the promotion of justice in society that the business and the lawyers' communities work together.

Ahsan, while leading a delegation, visited Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and congratulated the newly elected President Naveed Malik, Secretary Rizwan Shabbir Kiani and Vice President Ali Hussain Bhatti.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar said that victory in IHCBA's election is a reflection of the trust and confidence of lawyers' community in the leadership capabilities of new office bearers and hoped that they would deliver up to their expectations.

He was optimistic that the leadership of Raja Aleem Khan Abbasi, Naveed Malik and Qaiser Imam Gondal will play a role to increase the respect of the judiciary and the lawyers' community.

He assured that ICCI will fully cooperate with them to increase the dignity of the judiciary.

He emphasized that the business and the lawyers' communities should work together to reduce the number of court cases by promoting speedy justice through mediation.

Naveed Malik, President, Islamabad High Court Bar Association, thanked Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI and all members of the delegation for visiting IHCBA to congratulate them.

He said that ICCI has always encouraged the newly elected Office Bearers of IHCBA, which is laudable. He said that the business and the lawyers' communities are playing an important role in the development of the society and the economy, so through close cooperation, they can get resolved their common issues more effectively.

Raja Aleem Khan Abbasi, Vice Chairman, Islamabad Bar Council said that it is the responsibility of all of us to establish a society based on justice for future generations.

He said that the lawyers' and business communities should make joint efforts for a peaceful, clean and green Islamabad.