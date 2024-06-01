Business and trade delegation from Pakistan concludes its visit to Ethiopia

As a business and trade delegation from Pakistan concluded its visit to Ethiopia

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) As a business and trade delegation from Pakistan concluded its visit to Ethiopia.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the delegation.

SCCI President Abdul Ghasfoor Malik highlighted the delightful experience of staying in Addis Ababa, noting the city's beauty, cultural heritage, the resilience and warmth of its people.

Malik commended the Ethiopian government's vision and dedication to economic growth and development. He particularly acknowledged Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula for his tireless efforts and meticulous planning in executing the delegation's visit.

Malik praised his commitment to strengthening ties between business communities of both nations. The SCCI president emphasized Ethiopia's appeal as an investment destination, citing its strategic initiatives to liberalize the economy, improve infrastructure, and create an investor-friendly environment. He reiterated the Sialkot chamber's commitment to facilitating collaborations between Sialkot-based exporters and Ethiopian businessmen, seeing immense potential for mutually beneficial partnerships.

On the occasion, Abdul Ghafoor Malik presented souvenirs to Jemal Beker Abdula in honor of his contributions to promoting bilateral trade and managing the delegation with perfection.

Earlier, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ethiopian Investment Commission to facilitate consortium-based investments in sectors such as sports goods, sports wear, leather products, surgical instruments, gloves, and workwear.

The MoU was signed by President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Ethiopian Investment Commissioner Hanna Arayaselassie.

This significant agreement lays the groundwork for enhanced bilateral trading cooperation between the business communities of Pakistan and Ethiopia through joint ventures.

Malik expressed his optimism about this development, stating, "This MoU marks a pivotal step towards fostering stronger economic ties and exploring new investment opportunities between our two countries. We look forward to collaborative ventures that will bring mutual growth and prosperity."

This strategic move is expected to boost trade and investment, opening new avenues for both nations to benefit from shared expertise and resources.