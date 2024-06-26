Business bodies of Pakistan, France join hands to boost trade cooperation

The Pakistan Business Forum France and International Business and Professional Corporation of the United Kingdom on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost commerce and trade cooperation

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Business Forum France and International Business and Professional Corporation of the United Kingdom on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost commerce and trade cooperation.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmed attended the signing ceremony of the MoU which also aims at promoting the Made in Pakistan products in France.

Discussing the business prospects in Pakistan, the participants particularly appreciated the working of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for its deep focus on facilitating the overseas business community by providing a conducive environment for investment and growth.

It was highlighted that in order to benefit from the opportunities offered under one SIFC's window facility, a delegation of prominent French businessmen of Pakistan origin is likely to visit Pakistan to explore investment opportunities and promote Pakistan's exports to Europe.