ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The business community on Wednesday appreciated the firm resolve of the National Security Committee (NSC) for focusing on stabilisation of the economy and stamping out the menace of terrorism with full force.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Mian Aftab Zia, Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said economy and terrorism cannot move parallel and a peaceful environment is a prerequisite for economic stability and promotion of democracy. He said it was highly commendable that the NSC attached great importance to both vital issues of national importance and was on one page to help steer the country out of the prevailing economic quagmire and put the bleak economy on track besides flushing out terrorist elements from their hideouts.

He said it's an established phenomenon that the survival of the state mainly depended on the sound economy as the USSR was dismembered due to fractured economic conditions. "So we have to make all-out efforts jointly to strengthen our stumbling economy in the wake of global spiralling inflation, flash floods devastation and impact of Covid.

" He said Pakistan is passing through its most critical juncture since its inception and it's incumbent upon all top leadership of the mainstream political parties to iron out their differences and play their key role in larger national interests in help offset hovering threats of economic instability and heavy economic losses on Pakistan due to Russia-Ukraine conflict and other global challenges.

Meher Kashif Younis, who is also Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Trade House, said political stability is also equally vital for sustainable economic growth. He said in order to strengthen the economy, the government must undertake result-oriented concrete steps, including import rationalisation and preventing illegal Dollars outflows and hawala business.

He said emphasis should be made to boost agricultural production and industrial manufacturing sectors to ensure food security and import substitution.

He said the government must take all stakeholders into confidence for consensus to materialise effective and fast-track economic recovery and road map, he concluded.