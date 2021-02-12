UrduPoint.com
Business Community Asked For Contributing Towards Sports Promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Business community on Friday urged to come forward and contribute towards promoting various sports activities in the country, as sports activities could play an important role in strengthening national unity.

Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Deputy Director General (Admin), Pakistan Sports board said that Pakistan has tremendous talent for excelling in all fields of sports, but lack of financial resources was a major barrier in harnessing the talent of youth in the sports sector.

He said that sportsmen were the ambassadors of country to promote the image of Pakistan at global level and cooperation of business community in organizing various sporting events would help in removing misperceptions about Pakistan and making it an attractive country for foreign investment.

He said this while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Giving a comparison of annual sports budget of regional countries, Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that India allocated US $ 382.21 million, Iran US$ 80 million, Bangladesh US$ 70.78 million, Nepal US$ 33.69 million, Sri Lanka US$ 22.59 million, but Pakistan allocated annual sports budget of US$ 6.09 million, which showed that sports was at a low national priority of the country.

He attributed the lack of coordination among various sports stakeholders, in the absence of qualified coaches, lack of incentives to the players and coaches, high cost of sports gears, lack of financial resources and job opportunities for players as main hurdles in the promotion of sports sector in the country.

He also attributed the neglect of rural areas for sports, lack of sports facilities in educational institutions and local level, non-existence of system for talent hunt from grass root level, lack of system for grooming players on modern scientific lines, and lack of sports academies in the country as major hurdles for promoting sports activities in the country.

He said that business community has the financial strength and their cooperation was important in promoting all sorts of sports in the country.

He assured that Pakistan Sports Board would fully cooperate with ICCI in promoting various sports in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the global sports industry was valued at over US$ 500 billion and sports has emerged as an important component of socio-economic development.

Therefore, he urged the government to accord greater focus to promoting sports for achieving beneficial results for the economy.

He said that the progress of many industries was linked with sports, therefore, promotion of sports would boost their growth.

He said that ICCI has recently organized an international cycling gala as part of promoting healthy sports activity while ICCI has also planned multiple sports events in coming days and hoped that Pakistan Sports Board would fully facilitate the Chamber in these initiatives.

