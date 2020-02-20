Business community asked to establish links with German businessmen for JVs: Dr Muhammad Faisal

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal Thursday said the business community of Pakistan should try to reach out German companies for business collaborations and joint ventures (JVs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal Thursday said the business community of Pakistan should try to reach out German companies for business collaborations and joint ventures (JVs).

Speaking to the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said Germany was the largest economy of European Union with advanced technology and machinery, and Pakistan could achieve multiple benefits for its economy by developing close business relations with it.

He said the private sector of Pakistan should step up efforts to explore new avenues of cooperation with German counterparts. Pakistani manufacturers should focus on quality and price of their products to improve exports with Germany, he added.

He assured that he would fully cooperate with the Pakistani business community in further enhancing bilateral trade relations with Germany and share business related information with the ICCI so that its members could take advantage of potential business prospects with Germany.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said Germany was a big market for Pakistani exports, however, the business community needed close cooperation from government side for more exposure to German and EU markets, and stressed that Pakistan Embassy in Germany should play role for the purpose.

He said exports of many Pakistani products, including textiles, pharmaceuticals and surgical instruments, could be increased to Germany and the Pakistani mission should help in promoting Made-in-Pakistan in the German market. A regular trade officer of Pakistan should be appointed in Berlin to cooperate with the business community, he added.

He said there were no leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany for the last 6 years due to which the private sector was facing problems in penetrating the German market, and urged the government to bridge that gap.

He said the Pakistani manufacturers should be included in trade delegations for Germany and other countries that would help in enhancing the country's exports.

He said that government should consider granting visa on arrival facility to the German businessmen so that they could easily visit Pakistan and enhance business relations.