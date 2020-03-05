UrduPoint.com
Business Community Asked To Explore Poland For Trade And Exports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Poland, Malik Muhammad Farooq Thursday visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a meeting with its President, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed to discuss matters for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations of Pakistan with Poland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Poland, Malik Muhammad Farooq Thursday visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a meeting with its President, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed to discuss matters for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations of Pakistan with Poland.

Speaking at the occasion, Malik Muhammad Farooq said that Pakistan's trade with Poland was negligible as compared to actual potential and stressed that business community should focus on further enhancing trade and exports in Polish market.

He assured that he would fully cooperate with the business community in these efforts.

He said that around 90 percent of Pakistan's exports to Poland were comprised of textiles products and stressed that business community should focus on exporting other products to that country to achieve better results.

He said that both countries had good potential to cooperate in IT sector as Polish companies could contribute towards growth of 5G and telecom infrastructure in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan could import heavy machinery and high tech products from Poland.

The ambassador said that Poland had cooperated with Pakistan in establishing PIA and other institutions and Pakistan could achieve more beneficial results for its economy by developing close cooperation with Poland.

Speaking at the occasion , President ICCI, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said said that foreign missions of Pakistan had important role in improving Pakistan's trade and exports with other countries.

He emphasized that Pakistan's Embassy should identify new opportunities for Pakistani products in Polish market that would help improving Pakistan's exports to Poland.

He said that embassy should also share information on regular basis with ICCI about prospects of JVs and investment for Pakistan's private sector in Polish market that would be helpful in developing strong business linkages with Polish counterparts.

He stressed that Polish investors should also be convinced to setup JVs in Pakistan in textile and other sectors that would enable Pakistan to realize actual value of its exports.

Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Baser Daud, Muhammad Aslam Khokhar, Khalid Chaudhry, Naveed Malik and others also spoke at the occasion and shared ideas for further increasing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Poland.

