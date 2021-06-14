Business community asked to take maximum benefit of vaccination centres for normalization of business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Monday said that ICCI in collaboration with NCOC and DHO Islamabad had intensified the vaccination drive in the Federal capital for the business community.

As more vaccination centres were working in Kahuta Industrial Triangle, I-9 Industrial Area and PWD Islamabad while in coming days, such centres would be set up in more markets and industrial areas.

Therefore, he called upon the business community to take maximum benefit of these centres for their vaccination including vaccination of their family members and employees that would help in controlling the spread of coronavirus and removing all restrictions on businesses to restore them to normal operations.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the ICT Administration had set a target of vaccinating 20,000 to 25000 people daily and hoped that the vaccination centres in markets and industrial areas would be helpful in meeting this target.

He said that the only viable option for us to come out of the coronavirus situation was to maximize vaccination of people and urged that the business community of the federal capital to fully cooperate to make Islamabad the first corona free city of the country.

He further emphasized that as Islamabad had now the lowest positivity rate in the country, therefore, urged the government to consider lifting all restrictions on businesses in order to normalize the business and economic activities in the Capital.