UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Asked To Take Maximum Benefit Of Vaccination Centres For Normalization Of Business Activities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Business community asked to take maximum benefit of vaccination centres for normalization of business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Monday said that ICCI in collaboration with NCOC and DHO Islamabad had intensified the vaccination drive in the Federal capital for the business community.

As more vaccination centres were working in Kahuta Industrial Triangle, I-9 Industrial Area and PWD Islamabad while in coming days, such centres would be set up in more markets and industrial areas.

Therefore, he called upon the business community to take maximum benefit of these centres for their vaccination including vaccination of their family members and employees that would help in controlling the spread of coronavirus and removing all restrictions on businesses to restore them to normal operations.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the ICT Administration had set a target of vaccinating 20,000 to 25000 people daily and hoped that the vaccination centres in markets and industrial areas would be helpful in meeting this target.

He said that the only viable option for us to come out of the coronavirus situation was to maximize vaccination of people and urged that the business community of the federal capital to fully cooperate to make Islamabad the first corona free city of the country.

He further emphasized that as Islamabad had now the lowest positivity rate in the country, therefore, urged the government to consider lifting all restrictions on businesses in order to normalize the business and economic activities in the Capital.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Kahuta Chamber Market Commerce Family All Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

13 seconds ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

46 seconds ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

14 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

36 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

50 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.