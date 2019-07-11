UrduPoint.com
Business Community Asks Government For Early Economic Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:42 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to address the genuine reservations of the business community through policy reforms

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to address the genuine reservations of the business community through policy reforms.In a statement, the LCCI Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that economy is shrinking due to high cost of doing business, unfavorable business atmosphere, cumbersome taxation system and various other challenges.

Government would have to take policy measures that can help create business friendly atmosphere.

They said that government has withdrawn duties on more than 1600 items but has also imposed additional customs duties on 3000 items.

They said that additional customs duty should be withdrawn immediately as it has increased the input cost of the industrial sector besides burdening the common man.The LCCI office-bearers also called for restoration of zero-rating regime for five export oriented sectors. They said that State Bank of Pakistan should immediately reduce markup rates.

