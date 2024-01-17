Open Menu

Business Community Asks To Play Active Role In Local Govt To Resolve Its Issues

January 17, 2024

Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said the Islamabad administration to ensure better development of the federal capital and resolve the key issues of the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said the Islamabad administration to ensure better development of the Federal capital and resolve the key issues of the business community.

President, ICCI said the business community should take an active role in the election of local government to get their issues resolved and accelerate the pace of development works in markets and the city, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He said this while addressing the traders during his visit to Melody Market, G-6 Markaz, and Islamabad.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that ICCI would try to set up a filtration plant in the Melody Market to provide clean drinking water to the traders.

He said that ICCI is working on modern washrooms in markets including Melody Market for the traders.

He stressed that the traders should pool their resources for arranging the installation of CCTV cameras in the Melody Market to improve the security situation and ICCI would cooperate with them.

He assured that ICCI would work with the Traders Association for the better development of Melody Market.

Speaking on the occasion, Azhar Iqbal President, and Malik Nadeem Chairman, Traders Welfare Association, Melody Market, Islamabad said that their market is one of the oldest markets of Islamabad but due to lack of development works, its traders are facing many problems.

They said that ICCI should cooperate in addressing parking issue and the need of development work in the market. They also informed the issues of the Food Street of the Melody Market and hoped that ICCI would work with CDA for its upgradation.

Zafar Bakhtawari, said that Ahsan Bakhtawari is making all possible efforts to address the issues of markets.

He stressed that the CDA should upgrade the food street in Melody Market to facilitate better growth of business activities and attract more investment.

Ajmal Baloch President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui Secretary General, F-7 Market Association, and others also spoke on the occasion and called upon the CDA to focus on better development of Melody Market and markets of the federal capital.

More Stories From Business