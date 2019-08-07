UrduPoint.com
Business Community Back COAS Stance Over Indian Aggression: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 06:51 PM

Conflict to damage all regional economies, world’s peace at stake, Indian adventurism to inflict heavy losses on its economy

karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said COAS Gen.

Qamar Javed Bajwa has responded to Indian according to the aspirations of the masses. Masses need not to worry as the army has all the abilities and capabilities to frustrate unholy designs of the enemies, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Indian annexation of Kashmir has put the world’s peace at stake which will damage all regional economies and push millions in poverty. Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the Indian economy will be damaged more than other countries.

The former minister noted that India will fail to make Kashmir its part, impose a Palestine like solution or reduce Muslim majority to a minority. He said that Modi’s adventurism has emerged as a great threat to the region and world and New Delhi’s insistence that Kashmir is an internal issue is illogical otherwise the US president would not have offered mediation on the issue.

Now, India can plan a terrorist activity in any city to put blame on Pakistan and push the Kashmir issue into the background, he added. Mian Zahid Hussain said that India has already slipped one notch to become the seventh-largest economy of the world, it plants to boost GDP from $2.7 trillion to $5 Trillion by 2024 and boost falling growth rate which is now under threat.

Indian stock investors have lost 1.5 trillion rupees, investors have pulled out two billion dollars in a few days, the rupee has hit six years low therefore India should choose peace over tensions.

Peace should be given a chance to save the world from catastrophe and irreparable loss as a little miscalculation on the part of India or Pakistan can result in a horrible nuclear war killing billions, he warned.

