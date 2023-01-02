UrduPoint.com

Business Community Backbone Of Country's Economy: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday said the business community was the backbone of the country's economic development.

Talking to a prominent businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, the Chairman said coordination has to be increased to promote commercial activities within and outside the country.

Chairman urged the business community to come up with their recommendations for augmentation of trade activities in the country.

The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce was an effective forum for highlighting the issues of traders and the business community.

Aqeel Karim Dhedhi informed the Chairman Senate about the problems of business commuity.

