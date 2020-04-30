Business community backs amending 18th Amendment

The business panel of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday called for bringing amendments in 18th amendment, including the National Finance Commission (NFC) award to streamline the balance of powers and to ensure sustainable development in the country

The business community always looks towards the Federal Government despite the fact that industries' department was a devolved subject, Secretary General (Federal) of the Businessmen Panel of the FPCCI Ahmad Jawad, in a statement, said.

"If we talk about the agriculture the mainstay of our economy, it is a devolved subject but its indicators are not satisfactory and could not contribute well in our GDP growth properly because every province has its own style and no uniformity is there in agriculture.

" He pointed out that in leading economies like the United States, Brazil, Israel, China etc, the agriculture was a federal subject.

The 18th Amendment might be a step in right direction, but the process was incomplete yet with a lot a flaws as it gave powers to provincial governments, but the local governments were still powerless, he added.

He said in order to make the country economically vibrant for a longer term, agriculture, industries and education sectors should be given back to the Federal Government with due amendment in the constitution.