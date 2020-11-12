Business community believes in rule of law, strengthening of economy: Iftikhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :President SAARC CCI and Chairman United Business Forum ( UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik on Thursday said that business community firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.

Talking to a select representatives of trade associations affiliated with FPCCI he said that despite unprecedented crisis at national level and in the wake of COVID 19 all efforts were made to restore the confidence of the business community.

He further informed that UBG has convened its high level core committee meeting here on Nov 14 to kick off second phase of the campaign for the annual election of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that 27 senior trade leaders drawn across the country will sit together at core committee meeting to work out next strategy to sweep election with thumping majority.

He informed the participants that during first phase of campaign, the major chunk of chambers and trade associations of KPA and Punjab including Islamabad have unanimously assured to fully support the UBG candidates in the forthcoming federation election.

He said in second phase, UBG leaders along with candidates will visit Sindh and Balochistan provinces including Karachi to muster support of the chambers and trade associations.

Iftikhar Malik hoped the business community would repose confidence on UBG candidates in the larger interests of the economy of the country.

He said UBG would continue to serve the business community and would urge government to form business friendly policies.

The UBG leaders have pledged to continue to raise voice for the solution of the problems being faced by the business community.