Business Community Briefed About Potential Of Amazon Platform To Promote Business Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized a training session on Amazon.

The secession was attended by a large number of trading community, Adil Mukhtar, Assistant Director, TDAP gave a detailed presentation about Amazon Seller Registration Procedure, Product Projection and account management.

Ms. Urva Hassan of TDAP gave a presentation on Payment Procedures and Amir Khan gave a presentation on Logistics.

The participants were briefed about how to create an account on Amazon, its documentary requirements, how to write product features to get into top ranking during search on Amazon and Amazon's criteria for suspension or cancellation of account due to supply of defective products to the consumers.

Addressing the session, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI said that Amazon provided a wider market to the sellers and buyers and they should capitalize on this e-commerce platform to achieve better growth in business.

He said that the global e-commerce market was projected to cross USD 5 trillion in 2022 while online retail sales was projected to cross USD 6 trillion in 2023 and stressed that the Pakistani business community should try to capture better market share in this growing market to boost trade and exports.

He said that Pakistan's e-commerce market was projected to cross USD 7 billion in 2022 and USD 9 billion by 2025, which showed that Pakistan was emerging as a promising market for online businesses.

He said that Covid-19 pandemic has created many new opportunities for growth of e-commerce as offline businesses suffered losses and online businesses achieved better growth during the pandemic. He stressed that the traders should not make any compromise on the quality of products during online sales to retain the confidence of consumers.

He urged the government to further expand the ICT infrastructure across the country and ensure uninterrupted power supply as e-commerce and online businesses could not grow in an environment of frequent power shutdowns.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked TDAP for organizing training session in ICCI for the benefit of business community and said that ICCI would continue to collaborate with TDAP for organizing more programs on exports promotion and other topics for the education of business community.

