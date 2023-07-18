NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) Director General Abrar Ahmad Khan gave a comprehensive presentation to business community on NADRA's services, highlighting its significance as an autonomous body with involvement from various stakeholders including international entities, during his visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) Director General Abrar Ahmad Khan gave a comprehensive presentation to business community on NADRA's services, highlighting its significance as an autonomous body with involvement from various stakeholders including international entities, during his visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday.

The DG said that NADRA is commonly known for issuing ID cards but it offers a wide range of services, citing that NADRA Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of the Authority, handles services like e-Sahulat and branchless banking, overseeing all related deposits and systems. The agency has successfully processed an impressive sum of around Rs 66.87 billion cash till date.

He mentioned that NADRA plays a key role in vehicle transfer services through its database.

Abrar Ahmad Khan revealed that NADRA operates in eight regions, 36 divisions, 151 districts, and 501 Tehsils. The Authority manages 49 double shift centers and 2509 one-window counters. With a workforce of 21,109 employees, NADRA serves through 779 registration centers, 10 overseas centers, and 12 mega centers.

He shared remarkable statistics, stating that NADRA has issued 138 million cards, with 55.90 percent issued to males and 40.80 percent to females. Moreover, 8.5 million cards have been issued to overseas Pakistanis, 525,367 to special needs individuals, and 191,644 Pakistan origin cards. The Authority has also provided 4.6 million family registration certificates, 909,873 death certificates, and facilitated around 53 million child registrations, he added.

The DG explained that NADRA issues two types of cards one is the normal cards and other is the card with chip. He expressed the NADRA's potential to integrate various services into a single card including passports, banks and other essential functions, if the government approves.

He said under the Civil Registration Management System (CRMS), NADRA operates 4657 sites, 4639 UCs, and 18 cantonment boards.

The DG NADRA highlighted NADRA's impressive facial image database which comprises 130 million facial images and can process 40 million images per second. He also listed several other services offered by NADRA, such as Watan Card, Kissan Card, Ahsas Programme, BISP, Biometric Verification System, online visa system, Sehat Sahulat, and more. He said that NADRA now issues succession certificates, streamlining a previously difficult process.

The DG also honored LCCI President's request and increased the number of booths at the NADRA counter at LCCI, further enhancing service accessibility for the public.

President LCCI Kashif Anwar said that they have declared this year as a facilitation year. "It is our duty to go for documentation, and it is also our responsibility to play our role in enhancing the tax base." Kashif Anwar explained that acquiring membership of the LCCI carries two compulsory obligations; being a taxpayer and filing tax returns for the last two years. He emphasized the importance of educating people about the benefits of becoming taxpayers and filing their returns.

President LCCI praised the cooperation of all government departments, expressing gratitude for their quick and positive responses to the chamber's initiatives.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that Lahore Chamber along with NADRA is committed to promoting facilitation, tax compliance, and efficient public services, contributing to the region's economic growth and development.