Open Menu

Business Community Celebrates Successful IMF Review, Advocates For Self-reliance

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Business Community celebrates successful IMF review, advocates for self-reliance

In a testament to the resilience of Pakistan's Business Community, the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has applauded the successful completion of the first review under the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Staff-Level Agreement (SLA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) In a testament to the resilience of Pakistan's Business Community, the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has applauded the successful completion of the first review under the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Staff-Level Agreement (SLA).

Talking to APP on Friday, PBF Chairman (Capital Area), Atif Ikram Sheikh said, "This achievement, secured amidst a challenging economic climate and stringent IMF conditions, underscores the unwavering commitment of Pakistani businesses to contribute to the nation's economic well-being."

While recognizing the significance of the IMF review, the PBF has also emphasized the need for Pakistan to chart a course towards self-reliance, breaking free from the cycle of external financial dependence. Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman (Capital Area) of the PBF, has eloquently articulated this vision, advocating for a focus on trade and industry as catalysts for economic growth and internal resource generation.

Sheikh's call for a strategic shift away from IMF reliance aligns with his proposal to levy a 40% tax on windfall profits earned by commercial banks during 2021-2022.

This measure, coupled with stricter controls over speculative dollar trading, is seen as crucial for stabilizing Pakistan's financial landscape.

Echoing Sheikh's sentiments, PBF Vice Chairperson Balochistan, Zubaida Jalal, has stressed the importance of confidence-building measures to foster a vibrant business ecosystem. She has advocated for rationalized utility prices, lending rates, and a reduction in the State Bank of Pakistan's key policy rate, all of which are deemed essential for spurring economic activity.

Moreover, the PBF has called for rationalizing Export Finance Scheme (EFS) and Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) rates to improve businesses' access to finance. This enhanced financial accessibility is seen as a critical enabler for businesses to boost their competitiveness and contribute more significantly to the national economy.

The PBF's steadfast commitment to Pakistan's economic prosperity is evident in its unwavering support for the business community. By advocating for self-reliance through trade and industry, the PBF is paving the way for a future where Pakistan stands as a resilient and financially independent nation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Balochistan Business State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar All From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5 ..

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5G!

58 minutes ago
 Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Ch ..

Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Challenges

1 hour ago
 KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

1 hour ago
 Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

15 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

2 hours ago
Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

15 minutes ago
 IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement ..

IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement so far: Caretaker Minister fo ..

15 minutes ago
 PM lauds Saudi Arabia for always standing with Pak ..

PM lauds Saudi Arabia for always standing with Pakistan in turbulent times

15 minutes ago
 Call to set up national gold bank

Call to set up national gold bank

12 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

3 hours ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business