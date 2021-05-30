Business community commends FBR efforts for realizing revenues of Rs4,143 billion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Sunday congratulated Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for collecting record Rs 4,143 billion revenue from July to May with an inspiring growth of 18 percent particularly showing an increase of 57 percent in the one month of April.

UBG leadership Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, President Zufail Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari and Information Secretary Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig while congratulating Member In-Land Revenue Dr Ashfaq Ahmed lauded FBR Chairman Asim Ahmed and his team for the commendable efforts crossing over Rs 4,000 Billion tax collection in a fiscal year first time ever in Pakistan's history.

The UBG hoped that FBR will continue to facilitate the tax payers as this target had been possible mainly due to timely payment of taxes by the business community.

They will extend full support to government in identifying the tax evaders across the country.