Open Menu

Business Community Committed To Contribute In Economic Development

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Business community committed to contribute in economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The business community is committed to contributing to the country's economic development and prosperity through the growth of businesses.

However, obstacles to creating a business-friendly environment must be addressed by those in positions of authority, said Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Acting President of ICCI, while addressing a delegation from Tarnol, led by Malik Shabbir Awan, the founder President of the Talagang Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which visited ICCI to offer congratulations.

Siddiqui recognized Tarnol as an important business hub within the capital and emphasized that collective efforts could dismantle barriers, create opportunities, and lead the community toward greater prosperity.

He assured that ICCI would address issues such as encroachments, water shortages, poor road conditions, inadequate street lighting, and especially the law and order situation by bringing them to the attention of the relevant authorities for swift resolution to enable businesses to flourish in a peaceful and secure environment.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of the United Business Group, praised ICCI's commitment to improving the local business environment and expressed optimism that the chamber would succeed in establishing a favorable business atmosphere in the region.

On behalf of the former ICCI President, Chairman of the Clean and Green Islamabad Movement, and United Business Group core committee member Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, he announced that a water filtration plant would be installed in Tarnol to benefit both the business community and local residents.

Malik Shabbir Awan, the Talagang Chamber of Commerce and Industry's founding President, acknowledged ICCI's efforts to foster an environment that is enabling entrepreneurship.

He stressed that collaboration within the business community could lead to transformative change. ICCI's Acting Senior Vice President, Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, committed to working closely with stakeholders to address key challenges and promote economic growth in the region.

Malik Abdul Aziz, while expressing gratitude to the delegation for their visit, reaffirmed ICCI's commitment to resolving the business community's issues and supporting a conducive business environment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Business Poor Water Law And Order Visit Road Nasir Lead Talagang Chamber Hub Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3 ..

DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days

15 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..

15 minutes ago
 PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner ..

PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..

20 minutes ago
 World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

45 minutes ago
 Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

2 hours ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

2 hours ago
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

3 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

3 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

4 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business