UrduPoint.com

Business Community Concerned Over Interest Rate Hike

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Business community concerned over interest rate hike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The business community Saturday expressed concerned over interest rate hike which will slide down economic growth considerably besides increasing the cost of production compared to neighbouring competitors in global markets.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders jointly led by Shahid Nazir and Mufti Yousaf Shah, members executive committee of chamber, Meher Kashif Younis, Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and former senior Vice President Chamber of Commerce and Industry said an increase in the interest rate also raises the cost of capital resulting in reduction of investment within economy.

He said the benchmark rate of 15% is the highest since November 2008 and even three to four times higher than in the region.

Meher Kashif Younis lamented that Industrial sector is already under stress of heavy taxation, gradual increase in petroleum products, in gas and power tariffs and levy of fixed charges of electricity which will not only discourage the inflow of foreign and local investors but also tumble down the process of industrialisation resulting in massive unemployment.

He said SMES which always play vital role in economic growth and development will also be hit badly by increasing interest rates rendering them non functional. He said many industries including textile sector have invested billions of Dollars in importing machinery in the last three years at 4-4.5pc markup rate after obtaining loans from banks which will now lead to suspension of industrial activities and failures to achieve desired targets of economic growth and exports.

He urged the government to rescue the industrial and agricultural sectors from impending looming monetary crisis for the survival of the country which he added is pre-requisite worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Exports Business Lead Chamber November Gas Market Commerce Textile Mufti From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

16 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imra ..

Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan

53 minutes ago
 Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for d ..

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.