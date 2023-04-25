UrduPoint.com

Business Community Condemn Swat Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Business community condemn Swat blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The business community across the country Tuesday strongly condemning the Swat blast expressed solidarity with valiant Pak armed forces and law enforcing agencies to frustrate the evil designs of anti-state elements and stamp out terror.

Chairing a meeting of business leaders President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said the entire business community with absolute unity in their ranks is on one page with Pak armed forces and law enforcing agencies to defend the geographical frontiers and flush out terrorism from the motherland.

He said that Pakistan is facing gigantic and myriad challenges including terrorism with a bleak economy and is passing through a critical period of history.

He said that with the proverbial resilience of our people, we are destined to overcome this challenge and will soon emerge as a stronger country.

He said that better law and order is a prerequisite for strengthening of national economy and promotion of a democratic system besides the inflow of foreign investors in every sphere of life.

He said that the patriotic business community will help thwart the targeted anti-state subversive activities by a section of disgruntled and unscrupulous elements. Earlier Iftikhar Ali Malik prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the strength and vision to fulfill obligations to the nation to the best of our abilities and in line with the principles set by the father of the nation. "We, by playing our part in the development of the country, can make Pakistan unassailable against security and economic challenges," he added.

Prominent present among them were Zubair Tufail, Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Khalid Tawab, Mian Adress, Sh Tanvir, Dr Nouman Idris Butt, Hussam, Hameed Akhtar Chadda, Ghazanfar Bilour, founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber Rehmat Ullah Javed, Daru Khan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Swat Law And Order Daru Chamber Commerce From Industry Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

13 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

2 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

2 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

2 hours ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.