Business community condemn Swat blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The business community across the country Tuesday strongly condemning the Swat blast expressed solidarity with valiant Pak armed forces and law enforcing agencies to frustrate the evil designs of anti-state elements and stamp out terror.

Chairing a meeting of business leaders President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said the entire business community with absolute unity in their ranks is on one page with Pak armed forces and law enforcing agencies to defend the geographical frontiers and flush out terrorism from the motherland.

He said that Pakistan is facing gigantic and myriad challenges including terrorism with a bleak economy and is passing through a critical period of history.

He said that with the proverbial resilience of our people, we are destined to overcome this challenge and will soon emerge as a stronger country.

He said that better law and order is a prerequisite for strengthening of national economy and promotion of a democratic system besides the inflow of foreign investors in every sphere of life.

He said that the patriotic business community will help thwart the targeted anti-state subversive activities by a section of disgruntled and unscrupulous elements. Earlier Iftikhar Ali Malik prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the strength and vision to fulfill obligations to the nation to the best of our abilities and in line with the principles set by the father of the nation. "We, by playing our part in the development of the country, can make Pakistan unassailable against security and economic challenges," he added.

Prominent present among them were Zubair Tufail, Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Khalid Tawab, Mian Adress, Sh Tanvir, Dr Nouman Idris Butt, Hussam, Hameed Akhtar Chadda, Ghazanfar Bilour, founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber Rehmat Ullah Javed, Daru Khan.