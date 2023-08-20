Open Menu

Business Community Condemns Church Desecration, Calls For Swift Action And Religious Freedom

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Business community condemns church desecration, calls for swift action and religious freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The business community on Sunday strongly condemned the desecration of churches and urged the government to take immediate and decisive action for justice and religious freedom.

In a statement issued here, Chairman of Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik said, "It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the sanctity of places of worship and uphold the values of tolerance and coexistence." Expressing deep concern he made an earnest appeal for the full protection of the lives and properties of all minorities, in line with the principles enshrined in islam and the constitution of Pakistan.

"By taking proactive measures to protect minority rights, Pakistan must demonstrate its commitment to upholding the principles of justice, harmony, and religious freedom that are at the core of both its Islamic heritage and its constitutional framework," he added.

He said, "Pakistan has a rich history of religious diversity, and the protection of minority rights is crucial to maintaining harmony and upholding the values of justice and compassion.""The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of their faith, and Islam itself emphasizes the importance of treating all individuals with respect and dignity," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Minority Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

17 minutes ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

12 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

14 hours ago
Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

15 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

15 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

15 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

15 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

15 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business