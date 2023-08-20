Business community condemns church desecration, calls for swift action and religious freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The business community on Sunday strongly condemned the desecration of churches and urged the government to take immediate and decisive action for justice and religious freedom.

In a statement issued here, Chairman of Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik said, "It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the sanctity of places of worship and uphold the values of tolerance and coexistence." Expressing deep concern he made an earnest appeal for the full protection of the lives and properties of all minorities, in line with the principles enshrined in islam and the constitution of Pakistan.

"By taking proactive measures to protect minority rights, Pakistan must demonstrate its commitment to upholding the principles of justice, harmony, and religious freedom that are at the core of both its Islamic heritage and its constitutional framework," he added.

He said, "Pakistan has a rich history of religious diversity, and the protection of minority rights is crucial to maintaining harmony and upholding the values of justice and compassion.""The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of their faith, and Islam itself emphasizes the importance of treating all individuals with respect and dignity," he added.