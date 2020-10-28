The business community in a meeting at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) strongly condemned the anti-Islamic remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The business community in a meeting at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) strongly condemned the anti-Islamic remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron.

They termed his comments highly provocative and irresponsible as the French president had deliberately chosen to provoke the sentiments of Muslim Ummah, which was highly condemnable.

Addressing the meeting, ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan regretted that instead of contributing towards the peace and harmony in the world, French president has adopted an approach that has badly hurt the feelings of Muslims across the world.

He said that French president had chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam.

He said that by attacking the islam without having any understanding of it, the French president has hurt the sentiments of over one billion Muslims in Europe and across the world.

The ICCI president said such irresponsible statements on the part of a leader of a developed country was destined to create more negativity, Islamophobia and space for extremists.

He said that giving people liberty to disrespect the Holy Prophet (PBUH) under the garb of freedom of expression was not tolerable for the Muslim Ummah. The French president should immediately withdraw his remarks to save the world from further polarisation. He said the business community fully supported the stand of the Pakistan government on this burning issue and would follow whatever instructions were issued by the government towards the French products.

ICCI Senior Vice President Fatima Azim and Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan also condemned the stand of French President against Islam, saying the Muslim Ummah would not tolerate the publication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

They warned that any such attempt would damage the peace of the world and create more division in the world community, therefore, French president should immediately withdraw his remarks to save the peace of the world from destructive consequences.